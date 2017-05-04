MAAR honors commercial real estate performers

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Area Association of Realtors Commercial Council recently honored the top performers in commercial real estate for 2016. Honors were bestowed at the 16th Annual Pinnacle Awards reception, held April 6 at the FedEx Event Center at Shelby Farms. Coming away with the evening’s highest honors were Commercial Hall of Fame inductee Dan Poag of Poag Shopping Centers and Wyatt Aiken Commercial Broker of the Year winner Johnny Lamberson of CBRE.

Awards also were handed out in Broker-of-the-Year categories as follows:

Industrial Tenant: Russ Westlake, Jones Lang LaSalle

Industrial Landlord: Mark Jenkins, Cushman & Wakefield / Commercial Advisors

Office Sales and Industrial Sales: Johnny Lamberson, CBRE

Multifamily Sales: Blake Pera, ARA Newmark

Retail Sales: Brian Califf, NAI Saig Company

Office Leases Tenant: Kelly Truitt, CBRE

Office Leases Landlord: John Mercer, Highwoods Properties

Retail Leases Tenant: Robert Sloan, The Shopping Center Group

Retail Leases Landlord: Danny Buring, The Shopping Center Group

Land Sales: Elliot Embry, NAI Saig Company

Newcomer of the Year: Jacque Beeson, CBRE

Grit & Grind (most transactions): Tanis Hackmeyer, Hackmeyer Realty

The MAAR Commercial Council is the presenting sponsor for the Pinnacle Awards. Other sponsors include Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc.; The Crump Firm; Memphis Business Journal; Dixon Hughes Goodman; Financial Federal Bank; Glankler Brown Attorneys; CoStar; Caruthers & Associates, Inc.; and the Pickering Firm.