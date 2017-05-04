3 masked men rob Bartlett drugstore today

Three armed robbers struck the Bartlett Prescription Shop (5675 Stage Road) just before 10 a.m. this morning.

While dispatchers were on the phone with the alarm company, an employee from the business called and said one of the men told them to all get down on the ground. Two other males entered and secured the employees while the first demanded certain narcotic pills and cough medicine.

All three suspects left the store and got into a black newer model GMC Terrain headed westbound on Stage Road. No tag information is available.

The suspects are all described as male blacks wearing hooded shirts, masks and gloves. One was described as having “Bob Marley” dreadlocks. All three were armed with handguns.

We are looking into reports of this morning’s armed robbery at Bartlett Prescription Shop. Three masked men hit the store on Stage Road across from Bartlett United Methodist Church around 10 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information is available.