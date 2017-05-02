Pizza Social makes build-to-order pizzas sizzle

Pizza Social, which opened its doors in Bartlett on March 27, has been doing a booming business since Day 1. Manager Rashun Adams said they did $30,000 in business that first week and have been averaging around the same mark for the past month.

Adams, who has been with the company since February, is a veteran of the food industry with experience at Pilot truck stops and Subway. He said the build-it-yourself pizza restaurant seats around 140-150 people and is at 3000 Kirby Whitten Road, Bartlett, with seating available inside and on their patio. Both areas have TVs for guests to enjoy. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. every day.

Catering and takeout services are both available, and Pizza Social already has plans to cater for Bartlett High School. Service is fast, with pizzas taking about three and one-half minutes to cook.

“Our dough is made fresh and healthy every day, and our sauce is made fresh and healthy every day,” Adams said. “The Barbecue Bird (chicken) has been our best seller.”

In addition to pizza, the restaurant offers cheese sticks, breadsticks, salads, cheesecakes, brownies, ice cream, domestic and premium draft beer and wine.

Adams said they’ve been pleased with the restaurant’s operations so far and appreciate the welcome they’ve received. “I felt like it was a great spot, a great neighborhood, and the people were very welcoming. It’s a nice spot with great opportunities to connect with people.”

He also said the company wants to continue expanding in the Mid-South and is looking at spots in Southaven, Miss., and in Millington.

