Saint Francis Healthcare to host RN Job fair May 2

MEMPHIS — Saint Francis Healthcare is hosting a hiring event for nurses on Tuesday, May 2, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 1022 S. Shady Grove Road. Nurses will have the opportunity to interview on site and potentially receive an offer of employment. The job fair will have some added fun with giveaways throughout the day and a grand prize drawing for an iPad.

Saint Francis Healthcare hiring managers will be available to discuss all nursing positions, including those with sign-on bonuses as well as the exciting new employment opportunity for experienced nurses, the RN Market Float Pool. Featuring opportunities at both Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, the RN Market Float Pool will provide nursing professionals with career and workplace options that offer competitive pay rates, schedule flexibility and exposure to multiple specialties.

Besides experienced nurses, Saint Francis Healthcare is also hiring nursing school graduates into its RN Residency program. The program is designed by experienced nurses to help new graduates transition successfully into the workplace. It is a highly supportive and appropriately paced learning experience. Benefits of the program include educational assistance such as tuition reimbursement and student loan repayment options.

Nurses are also being sought to fill positions in Med/Surg, ICU, Neurology, and the Emergency Room. Some of these positions may be eligible for a hiring bonus.

“We are excited to host this job fair and offer additional opportunities to nurses looking for more flexibility and multiple career opportunities,” said Keith Stanhill, Chief Human Resources Officer for Saint Francis Healthcare. “We know the value our nurses provide at Saint Francis and we are hoping to add to a truly exceptional team on May 2nd. “

Find out more about our opportunities and view a comprehensive list of current openings on either hospital website: www.SaintFrancisHosp.com or www.SaintFrancisBartlett.com. You can also complete an online profile prior to the event on the careers section of either website.