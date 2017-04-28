Norris and Lollar check out Eclipse Glasses

Senator Mark Norris, at left, and Representative Ron Lollar get in the spirit of prepping for the upcoming Aug. 21 solar eclipse with fun paper glasses made in Bartlett. American Paper Optics teamed with the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce recently to send samples of the paper eclipse glasses to the Legislature so they can safely view the eclipse. The gift of glasses highlights the prominence of APO in its industry. After manufacturing well over 2 billion paper 3D glasses in its 25-year history, APO says they are confident they can satisfy whatever 3D needs its customers have. As the world’s leading manufacturer and marketer of 3D products, they offer cutting-edge technologies such as ChromaDepth, Polarized 3D, Eclipse Glasses, and Holospex (to name a few). APO says if you can imagine it, they can do it. Courtesy photo.