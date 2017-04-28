May a popular month for Communion ceremonies

The sacrament of First Holy Communion is one of the more momentous occasions in a young Christian’s life. Many families find the day is so significant that they host parties after the ceremony. New communicants are given presents at these parties and relatives and friends express pride in the youngster’s continuing devotion to his or her faith.

While Roman Catholics and Protestants share certain traditions with regards to First Holy Communion, there are some notable differences between the ceremonies and affiliated traditions as well.