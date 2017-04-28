Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

BBB of Mid-South elects 2017 officers, directors

BBB-logo-400px-wideThe Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South has elected officers and new directors for 2017. Officers are:

  • Chairman: Kent Ritchey, president od Landers Auto Group
  • First Vice Chairman: Ron Becker, owner of The Great American Home Store
  • Second Vice Chairwoman: Dotty Summerfield Giusti, owner of Summerfield Associates
  • Secretary: Reginald Peyton, president of The Peyton Company, Realtors
  • Treasurer: Bruce Doane, owner of American Granite & Marble

Newly elected directors are:

  • Jake Adams, senior vice president, Business Banking Manager, First Tennessee Bank
  • Gary Dodson, vice president and chief financial officer, TAG Truck Center
  • Alexandra Matlock, president, ContigoCreative
  • Michael Pardue, senior vice president, Regions
  • Randy Hutchinson, president & CEO

BBB of the Mid-South serves 28 counties in West Tennessee, North Mississippi and East Arkansas. For more information, visit bbb.org/memphis.

