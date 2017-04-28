BBB of Mid-South elects 2017 officers, directors

The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South has elected officers and new directors for 2017. Officers are:

Chairman: Kent Ritchey, president od Landers Auto Group

First Vice Chairman: Ron Becker, owner of The Great American Home Store

Second Vice Chairwoman: Dotty Summerfield Giusti, owner of Summerfield Associates

Secretary: Reginald Peyton, president of The Peyton Company, Realtors

Treasurer: Bruce Doane, owner of American Granite & Marble

Newly elected directors are:

Jake Adams, senior vice president, Business Banking Manager, First Tennessee Bank

Gary Dodson, vice president and chief financial officer, TAG Truck Center

Alexandra Matlock, president, ContigoCreative

Michael Pardue, senior vice president, Regions

Randy Hutchinson, president & CEO

BBB of the Mid-South serves 28 counties in West Tennessee, North Mississippi and East Arkansas. For more information, visit bbb.org/memphis.