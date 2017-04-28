BBB of Mid-South elects 2017 officers, directors
The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South has elected officers and new directors for 2017. Officers are:
- Chairman: Kent Ritchey, president od Landers Auto Group
- First Vice Chairman: Ron Becker, owner of The Great American Home Store
- Second Vice Chairwoman: Dotty Summerfield Giusti, owner of Summerfield Associates
- Secretary: Reginald Peyton, president of The Peyton Company, Realtors
- Treasurer: Bruce Doane, owner of American Granite & Marble
Newly elected directors are:
- Jake Adams, senior vice president, Business Banking Manager, First Tennessee Bank
- Gary Dodson, vice president and chief financial officer, TAG Truck Center
- Alexandra Matlock, president, ContigoCreative
- Michael Pardue, senior vice president, Regions
- Randy Hutchinson, president & CEO
BBB of the Mid-South serves 28 counties in West Tennessee, North Mississippi and East Arkansas. For more information, visit bbb.org/memphis.