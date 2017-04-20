Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Harley Nora

Image via Flickr.com; some rights reserved.

Image via Flickr.com; some rights reserved.

BARTLETT — Harley David Nora, age 71, resident of Bartlett and husband of Betty Livermore Nora, departed this life Sunday afternoon, April 9, 2017, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Services of Remembrance for Mr. Nora were conducted at 10 A.M. Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Bill Hendry of Somerville officiating. Interment was private. Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Mr. Nora was born October 24, 1945, in Ravenna, Kentucky. He was a graduate of Norway High School in Norway, Michigan; Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree; and Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan where he earned his Master’s Degree.

Mr. Nora was married December 28, 1968, to the former Betty Livermore, who survives. He was a CPA and was employed at McKesson Corporation, Memphis office, as a controller, before his retirement. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting at the range, hunting and golfing. Mr. Nora will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love of laughter.

Mr. Nora is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty Livermore Nora of Bartlett, TN; his son, David Nora of Bartlett, TN; two daughters, Dr. Brenda Nora of Bartlett, TN, Amy Nora of Bartlett, TN; his mother, Lillie Nora of Norway, MI; and his granddaughter, Brittany Nora of Bartlett, TN.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Nora, and his brother, Kenneth Nora.

The family requests that memorials be directed to The Refuge, 165 North Main Street, Suite 204, Collierville, TN 38017.

