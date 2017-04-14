Saint Francis-Bartlett honors doctors

Saint Francis-Bartlett’s employees honored their physicians at a Doctor’s Day luncheon recently. Featuring a March Madness theme, the event recognized all of the physicians for their dedication to the hospital’s patients. The occasion also provided an opportunity to present the Physician of the Year and Physician Leadership awards.

Bryan Jackson, M.D., was named the Physician of the Year. Jackson has been a surgeon on the medical staff at Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett since 2005. He currently serves as the hospital’s chairman of the Department of Surgery.

“It’s a huge surprise and a great honor,” he said. “There are many outstanding physicians on the medical staff here at Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett that are also deserving of the recognition.”

Wesam Ballouk, M.D., was selected by his peers to receive the Physician Leadership Award. Ballouk has been a nephrologist on the Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett medical staff since 2005. He is the current president-elect for the hospital’s medical staff.

“While I appreciate the recognition, the patient care at Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett is a team effort,” Ballouk said. “The physicians and employees work together to provide the patients with the best outcome possible.”

National Doctors’ Day was first celebrated on March 30, 1933, when Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, set a day aside to honor physicians. The House and Senate officially declared March 30 “National Doctors’ Day” in 1990.