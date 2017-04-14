Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


One-shoed crash suspect makes a dash for it

Stock image courtesy of Flickr.com; some rights reserved.

Stock image courtesy of Flickr.com; some rights reserved.

ARLINGTON — Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies have in custody a man who fled the scene of multiple wrecks in Arlington this morning, wearing shorts, no shirt and one flip-flop.

Jimmy Rotan, 42, had been up all night drinking vodka with his wife at their residence, 11596 Milton Ridge Cove, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell. When Rotan tried to leave, a truck partially blocked in his van, and he clipped it. Just then, his brother-in-law and the brother-in-law’s wife drove up, and Rotan rammed that vehicle’s passenger side door.

As he tried to flee the area, he hit three other parked cars head on, finally immobilizing his van, Farrell said. Rotan hit the windshield on the last collision, leaving him with a bump on his forehead. The suspect bailed out of the car and tried to escape the scene, but deputies caught him a couple of blocks away, arresting him without incident.

He received a medical evaluation at the scene and is being charged with aggravated assault for the ramming of his brother-in-law’s car and vandalism for each of the other collisions.

Rotan also has no car insurance, he told deputies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

April 2017
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com