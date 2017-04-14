One-shoed crash suspect makes a dash for it

ARLINGTON — Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies have in custody a man who fled the scene of multiple wrecks in Arlington this morning, wearing shorts, no shirt and one flip-flop.

Jimmy Rotan, 42, had been up all night drinking vodka with his wife at their residence, 11596 Milton Ridge Cove, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell. When Rotan tried to leave, a truck partially blocked in his van, and he clipped it. Just then, his brother-in-law and the brother-in-law’s wife drove up, and Rotan rammed that vehicle’s passenger side door.

As he tried to flee the area, he hit three other parked cars head on, finally immobilizing his van, Farrell said. Rotan hit the windshield on the last collision, leaving him with a bump on his forehead. The suspect bailed out of the car and tried to escape the scene, but deputies caught him a couple of blocks away, arresting him without incident.

He received a medical evaluation at the scene and is being charged with aggravated assault for the ramming of his brother-in-law’s car and vandalism for each of the other collisions.

Rotan also has no car insurance, he told deputies.