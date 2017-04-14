Good Friday and Easter closures

Bartlett, Arlington and Lakeland municipal offices will all be closed for Good Friday, April 14. Closures also include other municipal facilities noted below.



Bartlett: City hall and the animal shelter will be closed on Friday. The library will also be closed on Friday and on Easter Sunday. The Bartlett Recreation Center will be open for regular hours on Friday but will be closed on Easter Sunday. The city’s trash pickups will not be affected on Good Friday.

Arlington’s Town Hall and senior center will be closed on Friday. The Sam T. Wilson Public Library will be closed as normal on Friday and will also be closed on Saturday, April 15, for the Easter holiday. The town’s trash pickup schedule will not be affected by the holiday. Lakeland: City hall, the senior center and the I.H. Clubhouse will be closed on Friday. Information on whether the holiday affects trash pickups was not available at press time.

MLGW closure

MLGW has also announced a holiday closure: All MLGW division offices will be closed on April 14 in observance of Good Friday. In the event of a power outage, customers should call the Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500. For other emergencies such as reporting a gas leak, call the 24-hour emergency line at (901) 528-4465.