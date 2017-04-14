Adrienne Crosby

HERNANDO, Miss. — Adrienne Marie Russell Crosby, 37, of Hernando, Miss., beloved mother, wife, daughter and sister, died Friday, March 31, 2017, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven, Miss. Adrienne succumbed to ACC cancer after a courageous eight-year battle. Mrs. Crosby was born in Memphis, Tenn., and was a 1997 graduate of Bartlett High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Memphis in 2001. Adrienne excelled in academics as well as sports, but neither compared with her extraordinary, genuine, kind and angelic nature. She was a LOVING MOM, Wife, Sister, Daughter and Friend First; and DEAR SWEET ANGEL ALWAYS. Her wish for her husband, son, brothers, loved ones and friends was to honor her life by following a good clean life like the example she set.

Mrs. Crosby worked as a teacher’s assistant at Horn Lake Elementary School for a few years prior to becoming a full-time homemaker. Survivors include her husband, Jeffery Lee Crosby, and son, Tristan Roy Crosby, both of Hernando. She also leaves her parents, Wayne and Judy Russell of Bartlett, Tenn.; brothers, Rusty Russell (Meggan) of Arden, N.C., and Dustin Russell of Bartlett, Tenn; mother-in-law Susan Ragland of Southaven, Miss.; sisters-in-law Jaime Ross (Billy) of Olive Branch, Miss., and Amanda Ragland of Collierville, Tenn.; nieces Juliana Russell, Elina Russell and Briley Ross and nephew Keaton Ross; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Sarah Jean Russell of Bolivar, Tenn., and Walter Howard and Gertrude Marie Delashmit of Millington, Tenn., and her father-in-law, Charles Ray Crosby of Memphis, Tenn.

Visitation was 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, at Hernando Funeral Home, 2285 Hwy 51 S., Hernando, Miss. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Hernando Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Bolivar Memorial Cemetery, 463 Orange St., Bolivar, Tenn.