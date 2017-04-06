Woman suspects neighbor of spying with drone

A Bartlett woman who reported a drone flying in her backyard on April 19 says she believes it belongs to a registered sex offender who lives in her neighborhood.

According to the Bartlett Police report, Alice Putnam said she saw the drone flying about a foot above her back deck at her home on the 4100 block of Luther Road. Then it flew into a neighbor’s yard. She described the device as black with red and green lights and said it looked something like a spider.

A neighbor also reported seeing the drone in her own yard.

Putnam also said she believes a registered sex offender who lives nearby with his mother is responsible. The distance between their homes is about one-tenth of a mile by road but about half that distance for a drone to fly. The Bartlett Express confirmed via the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s website that a man registered as a sex offender (based on two 2001 charges of attempted aggravated sexual assault when he was 18) does live at the address she provided.

Bartlett Police Department has not released additional information on the case, pending further investigation.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138, bartlett.editor@journalinc.com or carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.