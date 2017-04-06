Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


New Neighbors group to meet April 13

The New Neighbors Welcome Coffee will be April 13 at the home of Carole Cornell in Collierville. The welcome coffees are held the second Thursday of each month; members and those interested in becoming members are invited. For the location and more information, contact Julia Williams at (901) 626-3649. New Neighbors is a nonprofit organization of "neighbors meeting neighbors through social activities and community service." Members are from the greater Memphis, Tenn., metropolitan area, including Germantown, Collierville, Memphis and other locations. Social activities may include sports, reading, games, movies and more, and they serve their communities in volunteering and fundraising. PICTURED: Women who recently attended a monthly New Neighbor Coffee at the home of Heather Balletto in Germantown included, from left, Cathy Cowan, Julia Willhite, Dianne Bean, Sally Mathias, Elizabeth Moore and Nadia Fares. Courtesy photo.

The New Neighbors Welcome Coffee will be April 13 at the home of Carole Cornell in Collierville. The welcome coffees are held the second Thursday of each month; members and those interested in becoming members are invited. For the location and more information, contact Julia Williams at (901) 626-3649. New Neighbors is a nonprofit organization of “neighbors meeting neighbors through social activities and community service.” Members are from the greater Memphis, Tenn., metropolitan area, including Germantown, Collierville, Memphis and other locations. Social activities may include sports, reading, games, movies and more, and they serve their communities in volunteering and fundraising. PICTURED: Women who recently attended a monthly New Neighbor Coffee at the home of Heather Balletto in Germantown included, from left, Cathy Cowan, Julia Willhite, Dianne Bean, Sally Mathias, Elizabeth Moore and Nadia Fares. Courtesy photo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

April 2017
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com