New Neighbors group to meet April 13

The New Neighbors Welcome Coffee will be April 13 at the home of Carole Cornell in Collierville. The welcome coffees are held the second Thursday of each month; members and those interested in becoming members are invited. For the location and more information, contact Julia Williams at (901) 626-3649. New Neighbors is a nonprofit organization of “neighbors meeting neighbors through social activities and community service.” Members are from the greater Memphis, Tenn., metropolitan area, including Germantown, Collierville, Memphis and other locations. Social activities may include sports, reading, games, movies and more, and they serve their communities in volunteering and fundraising. PICTURED: Women who recently attended a monthly New Neighbor Coffee at the home of Heather Balletto in Germantown included, from left, Cathy Cowan, Julia Willhite, Dianne Bean, Sally Mathias, Elizabeth Moore and Nadia Fares. Courtesy photo.