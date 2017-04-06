Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Nearly $50K raised for Youth Villages

Racing or walking, several sets of bagpipes add a certain panache to a group. These musicians from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Pipes & Drums were participating in the Youth Villages run/walk on April 1. Photos by John Collins.

Youth Villages logoThe 35th Annual Run or Walk for Youth Villages more than doubled its fundraising goal Saturday, and participants got exercise, a day of fun and a feeling of accomplishment for their good deeds.

The event, which started and began at the Marsh Center, 1000 Ridgeway Loop, Memphis, raised nearly $50,000, blowing past its $20,000 goal. Competitors took part in the 5K and 10-mile races and then enjoyed the post-race party, complete with music, free food, other refreshments and children’s activities.

One of the Youth Villages residential campuses is in Bartlett, and the national headquarters is in Memphis. Other West Tennessee locations include residential campuses in Arlington and Memphis, a runaway shelter in Memphis, and other facilities in Memphis, Brighton, Dyersburg, Jackson and Paris.

See fund-raising information about the event at bit.ly/YV5K-10Mile2017.

Youth Villages works to ensure that each child has a functioning family and a safe, permanent home. The organization’s long-term success rate of 80 percent is nearly twice the national average, compared to traditional services, and it operates at one-third the cost. See more at youthvillages.org.

Youth Villages raised more than $50,000 from those who ran and walked in its April 1 event.

