Collegiate Corner for April 6, 2017
Colleges and universities have released the following information about Mid-South students.
Graduations
- The following area students received degrees from Western Governors University (WGU) on Feb. 11 at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla. Arlington students included Erin Melby, master of science in nursing – education; Danielle Alvarado, master of science in nursing – leadership and management; Erin Melby, master of science in nursing – education; and Christina Williams, bachelor of science in business management. Bartlett students included Evans Duvall, master of science in information security and assurance; Vonetta Williams-Paden, master of science in nursing – leadership and management; Debra Shirley, bachelor of science in nursing; and Meredith Watson, bachelor of arts in science (5-12 in biology). Cordova students included Andrea Garrett, master of science in nursing – leadership and management; Marsha Owens, bachelor of science in nursing; Timothy Tellman, bachelor of science in IT – software emphasis; Patricia Richardson, master of science in nursing – leadership and management; Jennifer Hogan, master of business administration in management and strategy; Jennifer Saylor, bachelor of science in information technology; Tiffany Powell, master of business administration; and Kathleen Chappell, bachelor of science in nursing. A Lakeland graduate was Tanya Wallace, who received her bachelor of science in business management.
- Christina Thomas of Arlington was among the fall 2016 graduates of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in psychology.