Catholic schools vie for academic honors at SBA event April 1

The St. Francis of Assisi Blue Team included, from left, Owen Sabalvarro (named as the Most Valuable Player of the entire tournament with the most points scored in the preliminary rounds), Joe McDaniel, alternate Sophia Guinocor, Matt Minatra, alternate James Finkelstein and Lauren Logan. Coaches for the St. Ann School team are Maggie O’Neill, Eydie Tyer and Donna Hosp. Courtesy photo.

Students made the most of the 28th Annual St. Benedict at Auburndale High School (SBA) Academics Day for the Diocese of Memphis Middle Schools on April 1. Top honors went to the team from St. Francis of Assisi School in Cordova.

Sponsors were the SBA National Honor Society and Knowledge Bowl Team. They brought a lot of bright young students together in healthy academic competition at the SBA campus.

In addition to the winning team, other particpating teams included Incarnation School in Collierville, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Germantown, Sacred Heart School in Southaven, St. Ann School in Bartlett and St. Louis School in Memphis. They competed in rounds of questioning similar to those in Knowledge or Academic Bowls. After several rounds, points were tabulated, and semi-finalists (four teams) competed to determine who will be in the finals.

The two teams that advanced to the finals were:

  • St. Ann School Red Team: Alternate Meghan Bayani, Penny Rosenberg, Brenden O’Kane, Joseph Gibson and Caleb Winkelmann. Coaches for the St. Ann Red team are Jane Gillespie and Linda Meisler.
  • St. Francis of Assisi Blue Team: Owen Sabalvarro (named MVP of the entire tournament with the most points scored in the preliminary rounds), Joe McDaniel, alternate Sophia Guinocor, Matt Minatra, alternate James Finkelstein and Lauren Logan. Coaches for the St. Ann School team are Maggie O’Neill, Eydie Tyer and Donna Hosp.
The St. Ann School Red Team included, from left, alternate Meghan Bayani, Penny Rosenberg, Brenden O’Kane, Joseph Gibson and Caleb Winkelmann. Coaches for the St. Ann Red team are Jane Gillespie and Linda Meisler. Courtesy photo.

