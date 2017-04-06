Bartlett Police reports for March 27-April 2, 2017

The Bartlett Police Department handled the following incidents for March 27-April 2, 2017. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

March 27

Explorer Avenue (auto burglary)

A man told police on March 27 that someone had broken into his vehicle a week previously. He found belongings scattered within his Ford Explorer, and someone had taken his black Garmin GPS in a leather case ($400). He didn’t report previously because he didn’t think it was a serious incident, but he heard that a suspect was arrested on charges of stealing from other cars and he wanted to add his report in case his GPS was among the items recovered.

March 28

U.S. 70 (theft from a vehicle)

A woman who left her Nissan FKX unlocked for about 10 minutes on March 28 became a crime victim. She arrived at Walgreens (8097 U.S. 70) and went inside to buy a bottle of water. When she returned, someone had taken her Michael Kors purse ($260) containing her Tennessee driver’s license, Social Security card and other miscellaneous personal items. She had left it on the passenger floorboard.

Bartlett Road (stolen vehicle)

Someone stole a woman’s car that she left parked behind a row of businesses at 2810 Bartlett Road, she reported on March 28. She said she last saw it there around 9 a.m. March 25 and discovered it was missing around 3:30 p.m. March 28. The car is a dark green 2003 Honda Civic two-door.

Bartlett Road (vandalism)

Someone spray-painted words on the north side of a business on Bartlett Road. The next-door business owner reported it on March 28. He said it wasn’t there when he left work around 11 p.m. March 27.

March 31/h3>

Champaign Street (theft from yard)

A man discovered around 11 a.m. March 31 that someone had taken expensive items from his back yard. The stolen items included an orange Husqavarna lawn mower ($450) and about one and one-half pallets of decorative field/garden stone ($3,500).

April 2

Devine Street (burglary of a shed)

A woman reported April 2 that she heard the neighbor’s dog barking around 11:30 p.m. March 31, and she went outside but didn’t see anything or anyone. Then around 10:30 a.m. April 2, she saw that her small stepladder had been moved from the carport and placed against the west side of the home’s fence. She saw that a single fence board was broken off at the top and was lying on the ground with many footprints in the soft ground at the base of the fence.