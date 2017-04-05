Teen shot near Raleigh-Egypt High School

MEMPHIS — Someone shot a young man near the baseball field behind Raleigh Egypt High School shortly after 2 p.m. today, April 5. The victim is a 19-year-old black male and is not a student at the school, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell.

The victim was shot once in the leg and has been transported to Regional Medical Center (also known as Regional One or The Med) in Memphis in stable condition.

The school is at 3970 Voltaire Ave., Memphis.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, and additional information is not yet available on the incident.