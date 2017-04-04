MIFA celebrates 49 years at May 4 Founders Day

MEMPHIS — MIFA will commemorate its 49th birthday at a Founders Day celebration May 4. The event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Rhodes College McCallum Ballroom in the Byran Campus Life Center, 2000 North Parkway, Memphis.

“MIFA” is an acronym for the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association, founded in 1968. Serving more than 50,000 people annually, its mission is to support the independence of vulnerable seniors and families in crisis through high-impact programs.

The event, “Interfaith Experience: Knowing Our Neighbors, Renewing Ourselves,” will feature keynote speaker Rabbi Michael E. Danziger and will recognize outstanding donors and volunteers. Sponsors include Brown Missionary Baptist Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Memphis and Rhodes College.

Danziger is a native Memphian now living in Cincinnati, where he is assistant rabbi at Wise Temple. He is the son of Harry K. Danziger, who served as chair of MIFA’s Board of Directors from 2002 to 2004 and who was senior rabbi of Temple Israel from 1978 to 2000.

Upon graduating from The University of Texas in Austin with a degree in organizational communication and leadership, Danziger became the assistant director of the URJ Henry S. Jacobs Camp in Utica, MS for several years. He then returned to Memphis and to Temple Israel, where he was the Youth and Family Life Director for five years before working for several years in property management and, on the side, as a professional stand-up comedian. He joined Wise Temple in June of 2016.

Honorees will be inducted into the Benefactors Circle of the Norfleet Center of Philanthropy in recognition of their lifetime of giving to MIFA. They are First Tennessee, Mimsy and Frank Jones, Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church and the Speer Charitable Trust.

The following will receive awards for distinguished service to MIFA.

Prabhakar and Rohini Parikh: The James Marchant Wood, Jr. MIFA Meals on Wheels Award for volunteer longevity and enriching the lives of clients beyond delivering meals.

Sister Betty Fracchia: The E.J. Goldsmith Volunteer of the Year Award for her work in MIFA’s Emergency Services department, which reflects the dedicated, caring, and enthusiastic spirit of service and philanthropy of the late Elias J. Goldsmith, Jr.

Fullview Missionary Baptist Church: The Faith in Action Award for their exceptional financial support and for serving as a drop-off center for Meals on Wheels and for delivering Saturday and weekday meal routes.

Amy Poag: The Annabelle Whittemore Award for her longtime service on MIFA’s board of directors including two years as chair.

AutoZone: The Pathfinder Award for faithful support as a partner organization for 31 years.

Tickets to the event, which also includes a brief reception with refreshments and music by Earl Randle, are $35 each. Tables for eight are available for $250.

For reservations, visit mifa.org/foundersday or call (901) 529-4569.