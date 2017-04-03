Navy base to host Sexual Assault Awareness Month Walk

MILLINGTON — Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South has announced that Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month will take place during the month of April and will feature the 4th Annual Lance Cpl. Suzanne Collins Lantern Procession on April 6.

The event is open to the public and does not require base access. It will be held at Glen Eagle Golf Course located at 6168 Attu street, Millington, Tenn.

Whether online or in person, sexual assault will not be tolerated in the Navy. Throughout the month of April, different activities and events on base will address online conduct, consent, support of victims, and holding Sailors accountable regardless of rank.

From 7:25 p.m. until 8:25 p.m. April 6, the installation will host a lantern walk open to the public to remember the violent sexual assault and murder of Lance Cpl. Suzanne Collins and also show solidarity with all victims of sexual assault.

“We are ensuring a strict zero tolerance policy for sexual assault offenders,” said Capt. David Bryson, commanding officer of NSA Mid-South. “The events throughout the month of April will allow us time to focus on this and make sure we are taking care of our Sailors and civilian personnel as well as fostering a climate on the installation where reporting assault is embraced and encouraged.”

Speakers at the walk will include:

Capt. David Bryson, USN, commanding officer, NSA Mid-South

Millington Mayor Terry Jones

Capt. Caleb Miller, USMC, commanding officer, Marine Corps Reserve Forces

The walk will also include a letter read from Suzanne’s parents.

“While Lance Cpl. Collin’s case was extreme, if we can let her experience fade into history books how can we truly show victims today that their experiences matter to us?” said Susanna Parkinson, the installation Sexual Assault Response Coordinator. “We walk for Suzanne to show all victims how important they are to us.”

