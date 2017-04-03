Easter events coming to Millington park April 15

A Bunny Hop 5K and Kids Fun Run Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 15, at Edmund Orgill Park in Millington.

The 5K begins at 3 p.m. Race participants will start at the head of the newly developed cross-country grass trail near the Casper Lake Boat Ramp on the eastern side of the park. The course then proceeds through sections of tree-lined trail and over rolling hills of open fields and ends where it started for a post-race party featuring music and refreshments. This race will be the inaugural event for the new trail, said race directors Wyndell Robertson and Pam Routh.

The kids’ event will begin at 4 p.m. at the same location. Children participating in the Fun Run Egg Hunt will be divided into two age categories: ages 7-11 and ages 6 and younger. Older children will walk/run and hunt for colorful plastic eggs filled with candy, small toys and gift coupons hidden along a half-mile course. Younger children will follow on a one-fourth-mile course. Special prizes will be awarded for the best costume at the 5K and Kids’ Runs.

Children ages 11 and younger must register to participate in the Kids Fun Run Egg Hunt. The cost is $8 per child. Kids Run Finishers will receive a medal, a pair of bunny ears to decorate at the post-race party and the egg hunt.

Pre-registration for the Bunny Hop 5K is $25, which includes a custom-designed T-shirt, refreshments and a post-race party with music. Race day registration is $30 and begins at 1:30 p.m.

Race registration and packet pick up will be on Thursday, April 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at McAlister’s Deli at 8390 Highway 51 North, Millington. From 4 to 9 p.m. that same day, 20 percent of all McAlister’s food sales at that location will help purchase new park benches for Orgill Park.

The two events, presented by P.R. Event Management, are open to the community and will benefit Edmund Orgill Park. McAlister’s Deli in Millington is sponsor for the events.

For additional information, visit pr-eventmanagement.net or contact Pam Routh at (901) 550-2114 or pamrunsraces@gmail.com.