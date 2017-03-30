The wonder of ‘Willy Wonka’

Bartlett youths kept the onstage fun flowing last weekend with multiple performances of “Willy Wonka — The Musical.” The production ran March 23-26 at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center.

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka followed enigmatic candy manufacturer, Willy Wonka, as he staged a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Ticket holders won a free tour of the Wonka factory and a lifetime supply of candy.

Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats. The fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory or suffer the consequences.

The BPACC TheatreKids production featured local youths in grades 6-12. Participants paid $100 tuition and committed to eight weeks of practice to make the performances as polished as possible. The cast included:

Willy Wonka (Alex Hanson)

Candy Man (Luke Dabney)

Phineous Trout (Macy Garrett)

Charlie Bucket (Conner McCandless)

Mrs. Bucket (Caroline Herz)

Grandpa Joe (Zach Baker)

Augustus Gloop (Victor Gasior)

Mrs. Gloop (Maranda Mays)

Veruca Salt (Meg McVay)

Mike Teavee (Nick Shelhamer)

Ms. Teavee (Sarah Cornelison)

Violet Beauregarde (Katlyn Young)

Mrs. Beauregarde (Isabella Osborne)

Grandma Josephine (Maggie Norris)

Grandma Georgina (Abigail Herz)

Grandpa George (Aric Lemont)

James (Luke Freeman)

Matilda/Camera Person (Emily Coates)

Ensemble members included:

Cooks and kids: Luke Freeman, Emily Coates, Aurora Ahlstrom, Kennedy Alexander and Callan Woelfel

Luke Freeman, Emily Coates, Aurora Ahlstrom, Kennedy Alexander and Callan Woelfel Oompa-Loompas and squirrels: Shawn Abel, Kayla Blalock, Matthew Brooks, Dixie Burns, Hunter Carter, Olivia Doyle, Kimani Fisher, Amy Lemont, Carys Pitman, Susan Rodriguez and Abby Shook

Shawn Abel, Kayla Blalock, Matthew Brooks, Dixie Burns, Hunter Carter, Olivia Doyle, Kimani Fisher, Amy Lemont, Carys Pitman, Susan Rodriguez and Abby Shook Understudies: Luke Dabney for Willy Wonka, Olivia Doyle for the Candy Man, Maggie Norris for Charlie Bucket, Carys Pitman for Phineous Trout, Kayla Blalock for Mrs. Bucket, Aric Lemont for Mr. Bucket, Hunter Carter for Grandpa Joe, Matthew Brooks for Augustus Gloop, Emily Coates for Mrs. Gloop, Amy Lemont for Veruca Salt, Kimani Fisher for Mr. Salt, Shawn Abel for Mike Teavee and Abby Shook for Ms. Teavee

The director was Carrie Paulo (a teacher at Bartlett 9th Grade Academy); the musical director, Dr. Jemmi-Lou Rye-Rushing; the choreographer, Mr. Otis; and the stage manager, Jessica Gibbs. BPACC Property Designer Lisa Johnson was also involved with the production.

Hampton Inn & Suites was the production’s sponsor.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138, carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com or bartlett.editor@journalinc.com.