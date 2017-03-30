Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


FALSE SIGHTING: Video didn’t show suspect

C’ville sighting of supposed kidnapper dismissed by TBI.

composite-tad-cummins-FINAL

Multiple images of suspect Tad Cummins.

An update from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation late Thursday afternoon revealed that a man spotted on surveillance video in Collierville today was not Tad Cummins, a suspect on Tennessee’s Most Wanted List.

The 50-year-old is suspected of kidnapping his former student, 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas. Mid-day reports of the supposed sighting raised hopes of finding Thomas soon.

Thomas has been missing since March 13, when a friend dropped her off at a restaurant in Columbia, Tenn. In her last sighting, she wore black leggings and a flannel shirt. Cummins made it to the TBI’s Most Wanted list on March 17.

Elizabeth-Thomas-composite-final

Multiple images of missing 15-year-old, Elizabeth Thomas.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports getting about 1,100 tips since launch of the nationale Amber Alert for Thomas. The Collierville Police Department initially identified Cummins as the man in the security video from Shell gas station, 398 New Byhalia Road, Collierville. The TBI’s review, however, ruled out the sighting as genuine.

Thomas, a blonde, has hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 lbs. (This is an update; her height was originally reported as 5 inches taller.) Cummins has brunette hair and brown eyes, stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. The two were originally believed to be traveling in a silver Nissan Rogue (Tennessee tag 976ZPT). Now they are believed to be in a white van with a ladder, reportedly spotted in Midtown Memphis.

Follow the latest TBI updates in this case on Twitter.com at @TBInvestigation.

IMPORTANT: If you spot either of them, call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-823-3463).

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com