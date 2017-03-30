Legals for March 30, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Bartlett Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 17, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall Annex, 6382 Stage Road, Bartlett, Tennessee.

The Commission will hear the request of Douglas and Ginger Meyer for approval of a Certificate of Appropriateness to demolish the residence at 3157 Court Street, in the City of Bartlett Historic District. A Certificate of Appropriateness is required by the Zoning Ordinance, Article VI, Section 25.

A copy of this application may be seen in the Planning Office at the Bartlett City Hall Annex, weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Comments may be addressed to the attention of Terry Emerick, Director, Planning and Economic Development, 6382 Stage Road, Bartlett, Tennessee 38134, and are to be received no later than 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2017. Individuals having an interest in this application may also address the Commission at the hearing.

A. Keith McDonald

Mayor