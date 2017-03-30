Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Legals for March 30, 2017

Legals - Announcements

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Bartlett Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 17, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall Annex, 6382 Stage Road, Bartlett, Tennessee.

The Commission will hear the request of Douglas and Ginger Meyer for approval of a Certificate of Appropriateness to demolish the residence at 3157 Court Street, in the City of Bartlett Historic District. A Certificate of Appropriateness is required by the Zoning Ordinance, Article VI, Section 25.

A copy of this application may be seen in the Planning Office at the Bartlett City Hall Annex, weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Comments may be addressed to the attention of Terry Emerick, Director, Planning and Economic Development, 6382 Stage Road, Bartlett, Tennessee 38134, and are to be received no later than 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2017. Individuals having an interest in this application may also address the Commission at the hearing.

A. Keith McDonald
Mayor

2017-0330-Legal1of4-copy 2017-0330-Legal2of4-copy 2017-0330-Legal3of4-copy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb   Apr »
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com