Bartlett Expo grows each year

An estimated 1,100 guests visited the annual Bartlett Expo on March 23 at the Bartlett Recreation Center. Known more formally as the Bartlett Business, Home, Health & Garden Expo, the event introduces local residents to aisle after aisle of area businesses, passes out goodies and door prizes, and lets business owners network. The popular annual event drew 83 vendors this year.

John Threadgill, president of the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “We always enjoy showcasing many of Bartlett’s outstanding businesses during our yearly Health, Home and Garden Expo. It’s a very positive sign that the attendance and exhibitors continue to increase each year. We especially appreciate Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett and our other sponsors for making this event possible. This expo represents a little slice of our unique community, and it’s nice to bring area services, businesses and individuals together under one roof.”

Sponsors were the City of Bartlett, Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, Herbi-Systems, Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, First South Financial, KWAM AM 990, Journal West 10 Media (The Bartlett Express), Travel Leaders, City Auto, Rockin’ Robin’s DJs, On the Border, Chick-fil-A, LSI, First Tennessee, Port Alliance/H. Saga and e-PaymentAmerica.

