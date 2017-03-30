Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Bartlett Expo grows each year

2017 photo by John Collins.

2017 photo by John Collins.

An estimated 1,100 guests visited the annual Bartlett Expo on March 23 at the Bartlett Recreation Center. Known more formally as the Bartlett Business, Home, Health & Garden Expo, the event introduces local residents to aisle after aisle of area businesses, passes out goodies and door prizes, and lets business owners network. The popular annual event drew 83 vendors this year.

John Threadgill, president of the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “We always enjoy showcasing many of Bartlett’s outstanding businesses during our yearly Health, Home and Garden Expo. It’s a very positive sign that the attendance and exhibitors continue to increase each year. We especially appreciate Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett and our other sponsors for making this event possible. This expo represents a little slice of our unique community, and it’s nice to bring area services, businesses and individuals together under one roof.”

Sponsors were the City of Bartlett, Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, Herbi-Systems, Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, First South Financial, KWAM AM 990, Journal West 10 Media (The Bartlett Express), Travel Leaders, City Auto, Rockin’ Robin’s DJs, On the Border, Chick-fil-A, LSI, First Tennessee, Port Alliance/H. Saga and e-PaymentAmerica.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138, carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com or bartlett.editor@journalinc.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com