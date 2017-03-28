Run or Walk for Youth Villages on April 1

The 35th Annual Youth Villages 5K & 10Miler, presented by NIKE and the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, is set for Saturday, April 1, at the Marsh Center at 1000 Ridgeway Loop, Memphis.

Both the 3.1-mile and 10-mile races will begin at 8:15 a.m. The course will go through the residential area adjacent to Ridgeway Center. Awards are given to the overall winners, the winners of the masters’ and grand masters’ divisions and the fastest runners in different age brackets for males and females. To celebrate this race being the longest-running in the city’s history, all participants will receive the 35th anniversary medal.

“There are very few road races in our city that have endured the test of time like our event and I give all the credit to the amazing volunteers,” said Amy Linthicum, race founder. “Many volunteers have been a part of the race since its inception, and we appreciate the ongoing support of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, our longest sponsor.

“This is a well-organized race on the most beautiful race course with a super-fun post-race party – thanks in large part to our wonderful friends in the Ridgeway Center and the River Oaks neighborhood,” she said. “We’re hoping to see a really big crowd come out this year to support Youth Villages and to celebrate our 35th year.”

After the race, the participants, their families and their friends are invited to stay for live music by the Dantones, free food, beer and soft drinks. The children’s area will feature face painting, chalk drawing, inflatables and other children’s attractions and activities.

Race proceeds benefit Youth Villages, one of the largest providers of help to children with emotional and behavioral problems and their families in Memphis and the Mid-South.

Participation in the 5K will cost $25, and the 10-miler will cost $45. Spirit runners can also make a donation and receive a race shirt but not participate in the race. Day-of-race registration is $30 for the 5K and $50 for the 10-miler. Registration includes a race number, a dri-FIT Nike T-shirt and the anniversary medal.

To register online, go to yvraces.org. Online registration deadline is March 29.

Early race packet pick up is Friday, March 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at MAAR headquarters, 6393 Poplar Ave., Memphis. Race day registration and race packet pick-up is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Ridgeway Center at 1000 Ridgeway Loop, Memphis.

Youth Villages is a private nonprofit organization that helps more than 22,000 of American’s most vulnerable children and families each year in 13 states and Washington, D.C. Youth Villages has been recognized by Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report, and it was identified by the White House as one of the nation’s most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. For more information on Youth Villages, go to youthvillages.org or call (901) 251-5000.