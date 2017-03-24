SBA faces Pi Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Students at St. Benedict at Auburndale High School weren’t going to let something like spring break spoil their usual Pi Day fun. Math Honor Society Mu Alpha Theta traditionally celebrates the famous number (commonly shortened to 3.14159) on March 14 (also known as 3/14). This year they celebrated it one week early.

They sold slices of pie to benefit the Mid-South Food Bank, and the annual “Pie in the Face” event was a big splash during the lunch periods.