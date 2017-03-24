Collegiate Corner for March 23, 2017
Colleges and universities have released the following information about Mid-South students.
Honors
- Patrick Murphy of Bartlett, a senior majoring in business and management systems, has been named to the fall 2016 honor list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
- Jobelle Gulian of Bartlett has been named to the fall 2016 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J. Eligible student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).
- Nathan Brown, a resident of Memphis and a senior at Bartlett High School, recently competed in the Barton Scholarship Competition at Martin Methodist College (MMC) in Pulaski, Tenn. Receiving an invitation to compete for the scholarship is one of the highest academic honors MMC extends to graduating seniors who qualify for the competition. Eligibility requires high school seniors have a minimum composite ACT score of 24 and a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Distinguished members of the faculty and administration select two full-tuition scholarship recipients based on the results from an on-campus essay and a personal interview. However, all participants of the competition are awarded a generous scholarship renewable annually and are invited to join MMC’s W. Garie Taylor Honors Program.
- Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., inducted Dalton Caviness of Bartlett into the Alpha Chi National Honor Scholarship Society on March 13. Caviness is a senior biochemistry major. Membership is through invitation only to juniors and seniors. Inductees must have a minimum GPA of 3.75 on at least 80 credit hours. Members have the opportunity to participate in academic and service projects, as well as attend the Alpha Chi convention.