Summer program helps minority students explore legal careers

MEMPHIS — For the past 10 years, the Memphis Bar Association has sponsored the Summer Law Intern Program (SLIP), which seeks to develop and nurture an interest in the legal profession among young people from underrepresented groups.

During the program, students:

Are placed in law firms, corporate legal departments, or government agencies and accompany attorneys in their offices, in courtrooms, and client meetings

Participate in groups activities to learn more about the legal system and learn professional skills like interviewing and networking

Receive a $500 stipend after successful completion of the program

The program runs for four weeks in June. Interns must be minority high school students in good standing who will begin their junior or senior year of high school in August 2017.

To apply, donate or receive for more information, visit bit.ly/MBASLIP. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. March 31.

In 2007, Quinton E. Thompson participated in SLIP and today is an attorney at Nahon, Saharovich and Trotz, PLC.

“Many times as I walk down the hallway to my office, I think about my unique experience with the SLIP program,” Thompson said. “About how it allowed me to see that my life could be better than society expected it to be. Many minorities do not have the inspiration to dream big dreams because they do not have many examples of successful people around them.”

He continued, “I had known since I was 12 years old that I wanted to be an attorney, but my experience with SLIP validated my belief that this dream was not an impossible dream.”