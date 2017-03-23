‘Ready. Set. Grow!’ 5K set for April 8

The “Ready. Set. Grow!” 5K will begin at 10 a.m. April 8 at the Delta Blues Winery, 6585 Stewart Road, Lakeland. It’s part of a statewide event to raise awareness about Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB).

All ages are welcome. The entry fee is $25 before race day or $35 the day of the race. Registration for children is $10 for ages 12 and younger, and all ages are welcome to run or walk in the race. All registrants will receive a T-shirt, water bottle and tote bag.

Registration and race packet pick-up will begin at 8 a.m. the day of the race. Race will begin at 10 a.m., and a celebration will follow the event.

The event is designed to help to raise awareness about Keep Tennessee Beautiful and the organization’s efforts to educate and rally Tennesseans on litter prevention, recycling and beautification in their communities. KTnB is not only promoting a healthy lifestyle for Tennesseans but is also encouraging residents to have a healthy state too.

All proceeds from this event will go to the University of Memphis/KTnB Foundation, which funds scholarships for students planning to study in the environmental conservation field and to community environmental education grants.

Register and access other information online.