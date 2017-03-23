Best-selling author, counselor advises on raising boys March 30

David Thomas, nationally known speaker, author and expert in family counseling, will offer insights on raising boys in his presentation “Wild Things: The Art of Nurturing Boys” at 7 p.m. March 30 in Memphis.

His presentation will be in the Veritas Research Center on the campus of St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School at 4830 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis.

This presentation is packed full of practical suggestions for how to parent, teach and discipline more in tandem with the way a boy is designed rather than in opposition to it. Thomas will provide fresh insight and much-needed encouragement on the road to raising boys from birth through adolescence.

He will look at the different stages of a boy’s development and define what he needs in each of those stages. His presentation is designed to help parents, grandparents, and educators understand and explore the hearts, minds and ways of boys and the vital role adults play along the journey to manhood.

Thomas, who has more than 20 years of experience counseling kids and families, is the director of family counseling at Daystar in Nashville. He is the co-author of six books and a frequent guest on national TV and radio.

Tickets are $5 and are available online at saa-sds.org or by calling (901) 435-5819. Seating is limited.

The speaker’s appearance is presented as part of the 60th anniversary celebration of St. Dominic School and is sponsored by Grace Construction Co and Albertine Co. LLP.