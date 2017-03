A Lakeland woman shot by a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy this afternoon is under care at the Regional Medical Center in Memphis. Her name and condition, as well as the circumstances, have not been released yet.

The shooting happened on the north side of U.S. 64 off Canada Road at 10016 Woodline Pines Cove.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. This story will be updated when more information is available.