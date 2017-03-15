Missing liquor store owner’s remains found in Mississippi

On Monday officials positively identified the bagged human remains found in Panola County as those of Sanjay Patel. The liquor store owner went missing from his business on Oct. 3 and was last seen with Marcus Perry.

Perry is the man found dead of a gunshot wound in his Bartlett home on Oct. 11. Evidence found on his cell phone and in his home led officers to believe that Patel was also dead.

Panola County Medical Examiner Gracie Gulledge positively identified Patel’s remains, which were found off Mississippi State Road 35.

The Bartlett Police Department provided a brief time line of the investigation: