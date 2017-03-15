Miss Tenn. brings literacy tour to Bartlett

Oak Elementary welcomed a visit from Bartlett native Grace Burgess, Miss Tennessee 2016, as part of the CITGO promotional literacy tour on March 2. She brought one of her childhood favorite Dr. Seuss books to read, and she talked about the importance and joy of reading.

She also visited Altruria, Bartlett, Bon Lin, Ellendale and Rivercrest elementary schools in Bartlett from Feb. 28 through March 2. The events were part of CITGO’s National Reading Month initiative, a campaign across the central United States to spread the joy of reading to thousands of children in more than 50 schools and children’s hospitals.

Children also enjoyed a special delivery of books provided by Bess the Book Bus, a mobile literacy outreach program that travels nationwide, distributing free books to children in under-served communities. The tour reached children in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.



Story and photos by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138, bartlett.editor@journalinc.com or carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.