Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Miss Tenn. brings literacy tour to Bartlett

2017-0316-MissTenn2-wOak Elementary welcomed a visit from Bartlett native Grace Burgess, Miss Tennessee 2016, as part of the CITGO promotional literacy tour on March 2. She brought one of her childhood favorite Dr. Seuss books to read, and she talked about the importance and joy of reading.

She also visited Altruria, Bartlett, Bon Lin, Ellendale and Rivercrest elementary schools in Bartlett from Feb. 28 through March 2. The events were part of CITGO’s National Reading Month initiative, a campaign across the central United States to spread the joy of reading to thousands of children in more than 50 schools and children’s hospitals.

Children also enjoyed a special delivery of books provided by Bess the Book Bus, a mobile literacy outreach program that travels nationwide, distributing free books to children in under-served communities. The tour reached children in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
2017-0316-MissTenn1-w

Story and photos by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor. Contact her at (901) 433-9138, bartlett.editor@journalinc.com or carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com