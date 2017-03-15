Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Gettin’ our kicks on ‘Route 66’

2017-0316-Route66A-w“Route 66,” a musical comedy revue of 1950s hits, splashed across the stage at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center for two performances Friday. The dashing male dancers and singers coaxed a local resident on the stage with them for a dance and a song before returning her to the audience.

The show was a rip-roaring trip down memory lane, featuring hits such as “Dead Man’s Curve,” King of the Road,” Little Old Lady from Pasadena,” and of course “Route 66.”

2017-0316-Route66B-w

Flashy dance numbers, quick changes, solid harmonies and memories of the 1950s kept the audiences smiling.

Sponsors for the musical included Brim’s Snack Foods and Dr. Timothy Hacker Implant and Family Dentistry.

Photos by Scott Steele.

