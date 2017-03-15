Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

Bartlett to open Expo doors March 23

2017EXPOlogoupdated2Vendors are gearing up to pack the Bartlett Recreation Center on March 23 for the annual Bartlett Expo. Known more formally as the Bartlett Business, Home, Health & Garden Expo, the event introduces local residents to area businesses, passes out
goodies and door prizes, and lets business owners network.

Last year’s Expo was on a day of torrential rains, but it still saw a gym full of 85 vendors and more than 900 visitors. This year, more than 1,000 people are expected to attend. The Expo will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This year, the sponsors are the City of Bartlett, Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, Herbi-Systems, Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, First South Financial, KWAM AM 990, Journal West 10 Media (The Bartlett Express), Travel Leaders, City Auto, Rockin’ Robin’s DJs, On the Border, Chick-fil-A, LSI, First Tennessee, Port Alliance/H. Saga and e-PaymentAmerica.

Door prize winners will be announced on the main sound system at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

  judy bricknell says:
    March 15, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Different subject. I live at 2810 alfaree st. I wonder why they skip my house when throwing a paper on Tuesday and wedesdday. I used to get one. It's been three weeks.can you please send this text to the right department Ty judy bricknell

    Carolyn Bahm says:
      March 16, 2017 at 1:01 pm

      I'm sorry to hear that. I will pass along to our circulation department and get it resolved for you. Would you mind providing an email address or phone number so we can send you a private response? If not, I can respond here. My contact info is: <a href="mailto:carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com"carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com and I can be reached at 901-433-9138. – Carolyn Bahm, editor

