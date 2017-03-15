Bartlett High announces Merit Scholar finalist

Bartlett High School has announced that Caleb Middleton was named a Finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program contest. Middleton currently ranks in the top 5 percent of the Class of 2017, challenging himself with Honors and Advanced Placement coursework and excelling in all subjects.

In addition to his academic achievements, Middleton is seen as a leader amongst his peers. He is the editor of the yearbook and is a member of the National Honor Society.

He is also the Treasurer of “Wardrobe,” the school’s literary magazine and a member of the Knowledge Bowl academic team.

He is now in consideration for one of 7,500 National Merit scholarships out of the nationwide competition.