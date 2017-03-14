Consumer alert: Recent recalls and warnings



Editor’s note: This web page lists recent recalls, warnings or other product alerts that are relevant to our readers.

Vulto Creamery expands recall of raw milk cheeses;

possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination

Vulto Creamery in Walton, N.Y., has (out of an abundance of caution) voluntarily expanded its recall to include all lots for four additional cheeses, which include, by name the following: Andes, Blue Blais, Hamden & Walton Umber. In summary, Vulto Creamery has recalled the following eight cheese items: Heinennellie, Miranda, Willowemoc, Ouleout, Andes, Blue Blais, Hamden & Walton Umber because of potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems.. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women.

Click here for details on the product recall.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA); date released: March 11, 2017.

Soynut Butter Co expands recall to Dixie USA products; possible health risk

The SoyNut Butter Co. of Glenview, Ill., is expanding its recall of I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut Butter and granola products. The recall now includes Dixie Diner’s Club brand Carb Not Beanit Butter because they may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E. Coli O157:H7). E. coli O157:H7 causes a diarrheal illness, often with bloody stools. Click here and here for details.

Source: FDA; date released: March 10, 2017.

King’s Command Foods LLC. recalls beef products; possible foreign matter contamination

King’s Command Foods, LLC., a Kent, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 26,138 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food Safety and Inspection Service; date released: March 9, 2017.

Picone Meat Specialties Ltd. recalls pork products; misbranding, undeclared allergen

Picone Meat Specialties LTD., a Mamaroneck, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 5,750 pounds of salami products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen (non-fat dry milk).

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food Safety and Inspection Service; date released: March 9, 2017.

FDA concern: Use of balloon angioplasty devices to treat autonomic dysfunction

FDA has recently posted a safety communication titled, “FDA concern over experimental procedures that use balloon angioplasty devices to treat autonomic dysfunction.” The purpose of this communication is to alert audiences about an experimental procedure called Transvascular Autonomic Modulation (TVAM). This procedure may put patients at risk because is being promoted as treatment for a variety of conditions even though it has not been formally studied in clinical trials. The procedure uses balloon angioplasty devices outside the scope of the FDA-approved indications for use.

Read the MedWatch safety alert, including a link to the FDA Safety Communication, online.

Source: FDA; issued on March 8, 2017

A&H Focal Inc. issues nationwide recall of 21 dietary supplements, 1 cosmetic;

possible presence of undeclared erectile dysfunction ingredients

A&H Focal Inc. is voluntarily recalling all lots of the following products because many of these products have been historically tested by the FDA and found to contain PDE-5 Inhibitors (e.g., sildenafil, tadalafil or vardenafil.) which are the active ingredient in an FDA-approved drug for erectile dysfunction (ED), making these tainted dietary supplements unapproved drugs.

Source: FDA; date released: March 7, 2017

Allergy alert: Undeclared peanuts in Wegmans Milk Chocolate (Big Ear Bunny) Sucker

Landies Candies Co. Inc. of Buffalo, N.Y., is recalling its 3-oz. packages of “Wegmans Milk Chocolate Big Ear Bunny Sucker,” Lot # 35016 (best by 9-15-2017) because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Click here for details.

Source: FDA; date released: March 7, 2017.