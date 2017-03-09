Bartlett Police Reports for March 9, 2017

The Bartlett Police Department handled the following incidents for Feb. 27-March 5, 2017. This listing includes the most notable incidents for the reporting period and does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Feb. 27

U.S. 64 (theft)

Suspects stole roofing materials from Lowe’s (8300 U.S. 64) on Feb. 27. The complainant said three unknown suspects cut open the back fence between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and took 48 bundles of pewter gray roofing shingles ($1,248). They fled in a silver or gray van.

Stage Road (theft of vehicle parts/accessories)

A man who parked on the lot of 5985 Stage Road (the lot next to FedEx Office and AT&T) had two passenger-side hub caps ($100 total) stolen from his vehicle on Feb. 27. He said it happened between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 28

Timber Run Drive (auto burglary)

A man noticed his pistol was missing from the center console of his truck at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28. The responding officer saw no damage to the vehicle or signs of forced entry. The man said he normally keeps the doors locked but he wasn’t sure if they were locked at the time of the theft. The weapon was a black Taurus PT709 9mm pistol ($400).

Stage Hills (theft from motor vehicle)

A woman who parked at River City Gymnastics (7995 Stage Hills) for half an hour was the victim of theft. The item taken was her daughter’s backpack ($40), which contained an Apple MacBook ($500) and two Apple iPhone 6s ($1,200).

The theft happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

March 1

Keats Road (theft)

Someone stole the license plate from a woman’s white Mazda Tribute on March 1. It happened between 2:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. while the SUV was parked on the street in front of their home.

March 2

Windy Gap Cove (theft)

Someone stole the license plate from a man’s Ford F-150 on March 2. He said it happened between 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. March 2.

March 3

Stage Road (unspecified charge)

An officer saw a driver without a seatbelt headed west on Stage Road at Bartlett United Church around 4:15 p.m. March 3. At the traffic stop, the suspect appeared to be very nervous but consented to a vehicle search.

The search turned up a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds and one in the chamber in his glove compartment.

A check of the National Crime Information Center’s database revealed that the weapon was stolen in Memphis on Dec. 2, 2016. The officer arrested the driver.