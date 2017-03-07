Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Lakeland bank robbery suspect escapes

suntrust-logoLAKELANDThe Memphis Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at SunTrust inside of Kroger (9025 U.S. 64, Lakeland).

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies were among the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene, and SCSO Public Information Officer Earle Farrell said the suspect was a black male wearing a brown coat and dark pants. The suspect entered during a rainy period and had a long gun, and it’s not clear yet whether it was a shotgun or a rifle.

No details have been released on how much money he took or in what direction he headed. Farrell said officers assumed he got into a vehicle parked to the west of that strip mall and fled, possibly into a neighborhood behind the store.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com