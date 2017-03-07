Lakeland bank robbery suspect escapes

LAKELAND—The Memphis Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at SunTrust inside of Kroger (9025 U.S. 64, Lakeland).

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies were among the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene, and SCSO Public Information Officer Earle Farrell said the suspect was a black male wearing a brown coat and dark pants. The suspect entered during a rainy period and had a long gun, and it’s not clear yet whether it was a shotgun or a rifle.

No details have been released on how much money he took or in what direction he headed. Farrell said officers assumed he got into a vehicle parked to the west of that strip mall and fled, possibly into a neighborhood behind the store.