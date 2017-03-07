Chick-fil-A to open Bartlett location in 2018

No formal contracts are in place yet, but customers’ mouths are already watering about the press release confirming that a Chick-fil-A restaurant will be coming to Bartlett by spring 2018.

“It has been a longtime goal of ours to serve communities in the Memphis area, and we can at this time confirm our first location will open in spring of 2018 in Bartlett,” Brenda Morrow, manager of external communications for Chick-fil-A, Inc., said in a prepared release. “We look forward to joining the Bartlett community and serving all of our customers delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

The city and the company have not yet released what location in Bartlett is under consideration, although speculation is rife. The Commercial Appeal reported on community rumors that the location might be a 2.3-acre lot in front of the shopping center that includes Kroger on Kirby-Whitten.

Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald demurred about giving details and only said, “We are excited to hear that they are in fact coming.”

Currently, the nearest location is in Memphis, on Germantown Parkway across from the Wolfchase Galleria.