Man dies at Lakeland intersection Friday

Shelby County Tennessee incorporated and unincorporated areas Lakeland highlightedLAKELAND—A man died of what appeared to be natural causes, possibly a heart attack, behind the wheel before 6 a.m. Friday morning. Douglas Norman, 53, of Arlington stopped his vehicle at the traffic light on Canada Road before the I-40 overpass. Witnesses said he slumped over the steering wheel, and the car rolled into nearby heavy construction equipment.

Earle Farrell, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said Friday morning that the man’s body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

No one else was injured, and there was no apparent property damage other than to the man’s vehicle. Norman is survived by his wife and four children.

