Bartlett High presents ‘The Crucible’ March 2-4

The Panther Playhouse at Bartlett High School presents “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller. Performances are at 7 p.m. March 2-4 on the Panther Playhouse Mainstage at Bartlett High School.

In the insular, Puritan community of 1692 Salem, Mass., a group of young girls are found dancing in the woods and immediately fall ill. When no earthly cause can be determined, the citizens of Salem suspect that some more sinister force may be at hand. As long-held grudges turn to violent disputes, humiliating secrets are exposed and disseminated, and the line between truth and pretense becomes increasingly blurry, the citizens’ dogged determination to root out evil becomes more dangerous than the evil itself. When the burden of proof is invisible and the crime too terrible to name, everyone becomes a suspect and no one is safe.

“The Crucible” Arthur Miller’s remarkable 1963 play, remains as relevant as ever and carries with it a stern warning: In every community torn by suspicion, the most dangerous threat may be the community itself.

The production stars Noah Jobbins (John Proctor), Julia Byrd (Abigail Williams), and Elena Schauwecker (Elizabeth Proctor). The cast also includes Josh Morrow, Isabella Cleveland, Frances Gabrielle Bartolome, James Chapman, Georgia Oels, Solomon Stafford, MyKenzi Young, Lydia Girard, Aubrey Hayes, Joe Kusmierz, Skyler Winton, Heather Gill, Emily Bush, McKenna Fleshman, Sammy Ray, Dean Franks, Trent Wicker, Kaelin Mitchell and Jordan Jones. The production is directed by Kevin Rogers. Assistant direction is by Chris Steele and Ashlyn Perry.

Bartlett High School is at 5688 Woodlawn St., Bartlett. Tickets are $5.