Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Southern Whimsy to host devotional book signing

2017-0302-Book2-w

2017-0302-Book1-w

Lynn U. Watson

Coffee, good friends, encouragement, spices, essential oils and lots of inspiration fill the pages of a recently released devotional book by Lynn U. Watson. Southern Whimsy gift shop in Bartlett is hosting a book signing for this local author on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In The Essence of Courage, the fictional character Cinnamah-Brosia—owner of the local coffee cottage and gift shop—and her friends share many insights from their life stories, how God taught them lessons of the fruit of the Spirit. The stories lead into discoveries of the real women of the Bible who display the fruit in their life.

The book connects the fruit of the Spirit and the spices and essential oils Solomon uses in Song of Solomon 4 to describe his bride. The spices and essential oils as they appear in Scripture are also featured, along with what Watson calls “essence droplets” (fun facts about them and ideas for incorporating them into your life).

Watson will be available to meet her readers and personalize any purchased copies of her book. Attendees will get to enjoy treats that were featured in the book’s coffee cottage, as well as get a chance to win door prizes. Southern Whimsy is in the Kroger shopping center at the corner of Hwy 70 and Appling Road (7605 US 70, #107, Bartlett) and can be reached at (901) 212-7905.

The Essence of Courage is also available from Amazon in e-book and print.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com