Southern Whimsy to host devotional book signing

Coffee, good friends, encouragement, spices, essential oils and lots of inspiration fill the pages of a recently released devotional book by Lynn U. Watson. Southern Whimsy gift shop in Bartlett is hosting a book signing for this local author on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In The Essence of Courage, the fictional character Cinnamah-Brosia—owner of the local coffee cottage and gift shop—and her friends share many insights from their life stories, how God taught them lessons of the fruit of the Spirit. The stories lead into discoveries of the real women of the Bible who display the fruit in their life.

The book connects the fruit of the Spirit and the spices and essential oils Solomon uses in Song of Solomon 4 to describe his bride. The spices and essential oils as they appear in Scripture are also featured, along with what Watson calls “essence droplets” (fun facts about them and ideas for incorporating them into your life).

Watson will be available to meet her readers and personalize any purchased copies of her book. Attendees will get to enjoy treats that were featured in the book’s coffee cottage, as well as get a chance to win door prizes. Southern Whimsy is in the Kroger shopping center at the corner of Hwy 70 and Appling Road (7605 US 70, #107, Bartlett) and can be reached at (901) 212-7905.

The Essence of Courage is also available from Amazon in e-book and print.