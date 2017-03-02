Sear Shack to tempt Bartlett customers by late spring

Bartlett’s burger aficianodos will soon have one more place to order their favorite food. The Sear Shack Burgers and Fries is coming to town.

Joseph Ang, the restaurant chain’s sole owner, now has a 10-year lease at 7424 Stage Road (at the corner of Stage and Appling roads). He has named June 1 as his target opening date if all goes well.

Jonathan Aur of Boyle Investment Company in Memphis negotiated the Bartlett lease for Sear Shack, and Brian Estes of Trezevant Realty represented the landlord. Aur said Monday that the Bartlett location seemed the best as far as the market Ang wanted to capture.

“Bartlett is proven to be a great market for any good operator,” Aur said. “The demographics are there. The income levels are there. I can’t really think of a better place for his next store to open.”

The Bartlett site will be Ang’s third Sear Shack. The first opened in 2015 in The Shops of Collierville at 875 W. Poplar Ave., Suite #6, followed by an East Memphis location at 5101 Sanderilin Ave # 103.

The fast, casual restaurant takes its name from how its cooks expertly use their chrome-plated griddles. They sear fresh Angus burger patties on high heat, locking in juices and quickly producing their signature burgers. (Hint: Grab extra napkins. It’s messy but worth it, they say.)

Fries? Hand-cut daily. Bread? Baked from scratch daily. Brownies? Made from scratch.

Aur said of Ang’s restaurants, “He’s very good at what he does, and he delivers an awesome product.”

On the website thesearshack .com, the company notes, “By having an extremely small and simple menu, we are able to focus on the freshness and quality of our food. Everything we serve is fresh and made to order. The only item ever frozen in our store is the ice cream!”

Ang’s business vision also carries him farther than the boundaries of Bartlett. Aur said they are looking at possible locations in Olive Branch or Southaven, Miss., as well as Mid-Town Memphis and potentially Germantown. They are currently evaluating the best spacing for his locations.

Written by Carolyn Bahm, Express editor.