SCSO responds to property crimes, domestic violence in Arlington

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office handled the following incidents in Arlington during the latter half of January. For earlier January incidents, see last week’s issue of The Bartlett Express.

Editor’s note: All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed SCSO reports.

Jan. 16

Scarlet Ridge Drive (theft from motor vehicle)

Two vehicle owners on the 5400 block of Scarlet Ridge Road reported Jan. 16 that someone had stolen from their vehicles.

Surveillance footage showed an older model Dodge single-cab pickup and black rims pull in front of the first victim’s home at 1:49 a.m. The driver and passenger exited and went to unlocked vehicles in front of different homes.

The passenger, a heavy-built white male, went to the first victim’s GM Sierra and took a Taurus handgun, kicker speaker and wallet with cash, driver’s license, Social Security card, military ID and three debit/credit cards. The driver, a slim white male wearing a gray jacket with a hood, went to the second victim’s Ford F150, stealing a Ruger handgun and Ridgid drill. Within five minutes, they had fled eastbound on Scarlet Ridge.

Both handguns were entered into the National Crime Information Center’s database.

Doctor Logan Cove (aggravated assault/domestic violence)

A grandmother and grandson got into an argument the evening of Jan. 16 that led to gunfire. She said the argument began around 6 p.m., and she told him to leave her home. Then she said he went to the end of her driveway, pointed a firearm up into the air and fired it several times before walking westbound on Doctor Logan Road.

Officers had no contact with the suspect. They found one .380-caliber shell casing at the end of her driveway.

Jan. 17

U.S. 70 (misdemeanor shoplifting)

A shoplifter took an estimated $60 worth of clothes from Dollar General (12035 U.S. 70) around 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17. The store manager said she got into the passenger side of a GM Sonoma and fled westbound on U.S. 70 toward Bartlett.

Jan. 18

Gulf Stream Road (theft from motor vehicle)

A man reported a weapons theft on Jan. 18 and said his ex-girlfriend claimed she took it.

He discovered the theft around 7:30 p.m. when he returned to his unlocked Dodge Ram 1500 pickup in the parking lot of Gerdau Ameristeel (11445 Gulf Stream Road). His Mossberg, O.F., & Sons shotgun was missing from the back seat. He could not provide a serial number at the time of the report.

Jan. 26

Evening Ridge Drive (intimidation/domestic violence)

Officers visited a home on the 11600 block of Evening Ridge Road twice in two days. On Jan. 25, they were there on a civil matter between a woman and her ex-husband about an ongoing custody battle over their two minor children.

On Jan. 26, they saw severe damage to the home that wasn’t present on the previous day’s call. The woman said her ex had gotten angry and violent after officers left the previous day, saying, “B____, you brought the police to my d___ house.” She said he threw a kitchen chair into the wall and punched the table, breaking it in half. She said he never touched her, but she was afraid for her safety.

Officers also saw several holes in the walls and several glass ornaments and picture frames broken all throughout the home. They took him into custody and charged him. The children weren’t at the scene during this incident.

Airline Road (theft from building)

A father reported Jan. 26 that someone stole his son’s Dewalt toolbox with assorted tools in it from the shop class at Arlington High School (5475 Airline Road). The youth said he left his toolbox in a locked cabinet before fall break (around Oct. 7), but it was missing on Jan. 26. The shop teacher said he saw the toolbox in the cabinet but doesn’t know who took it.

U.S. 70 (theft from motor vehicle)

A thief made off with items from two apparently unlocked vehicles inside the fenced and locked Tennessee Highway Patrol impound lot (12077 U.S. 70). A trooper reported that she last saw the vehicles undisturbed at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20, and she discovered the items were missing at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

Someone took a car radio out of the dashboard of a Plymouth Volare. Items taken from a Ford Mustang included a PlayStation, a 50-inch flat-screen TV, two pairs of running shoes, two car speakers and a car radio taken from the dashboard. The trooper didn’t know the value of the missing items, and no items were put on NCIC because the makes, models and serial numbers were not available.

There was no known damage to either vehicle, and an officer didn’t find fingerprints at the scene. There were no known suspects, witnesses, or security cameras in the area.

Jan. 30

U.S. 70 (misdemeanor shoplifting)

An employee at Fred’s (11888 U.S. 70) reported that a black female customer put merchandise in her purse on Jan. 30 and left without paying for it. The stolen items included clothing, a razor, soap, toothpaste, air freshener and detergent. The suspect left in a black pickup, eastbound on U.S. 70. The employee had surveillance footage of the thefts.

Carters View Lane (false pretenses/swindle/confidence game)

A phone scammer tricked an Arlington woman out of $1,500 on Jan. 30. She said the suspect called her that day, saying he was Rodney Hill with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. He said she had a warrant on her. She sent him the payment via Western Union.

The responding officer checked and said she didn’t have any warrants for her arrest.