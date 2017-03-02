Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Mayor’s Youth Council honors city’s veterans

2017-0302-BMYC1-w

PICTURED: Bartlett Mayor’s Youth Council with veterans, Mayor Keith McDonald, and one of the council liaisons, Joe Walker. Courtesy photo.

2017-0302-BMYC2-w

Leo Osbourne sings along to “Amazing Grace,” performed by Penny Rosenburg. Courtesy photo.

The Bartlett Mayor’s Youth Council recently honored veterans with an evening of fun, food and fellowship at the Bartlett Recreation Center.

The event, hosted on Jan. 14, included serving dinner to the honorees and their spouses and providing an array of entertainment. The 16 council members took the stage to show their appreciation for the veterans with solemn performances through music and poetry, while others honored the veterans with lighthearted song and comedy.

The council consists of students who are selected each year through an application interview process. They must be residents of Bartlett and in grades 8- 12 to apply. Applications are available at the beginning of each school year in all Bartlett middle and high schools and can be turned in to your school counselor.

Those selected for the program works with the mayor and four other adult liaisons. They study problems that are facing today’s youth and come up with community service projects that help give back to their city. They also recruit and get other teens involved in this effort. Council members also learn about government and what it takes to run a city.

Written by Reagan Wallgren, special to the Express. Wallgren is the historian for the Bartlett Mayor’s Youth Council.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com