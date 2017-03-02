Mayor’s Youth Council honors city’s veterans

The Bartlett Mayor’s Youth Council recently honored veterans with an evening of fun, food and fellowship at the Bartlett Recreation Center.

The event, hosted on Jan. 14, included serving dinner to the honorees and their spouses and providing an array of entertainment. The 16 council members took the stage to show their appreciation for the veterans with solemn performances through music and poetry, while others honored the veterans with lighthearted song and comedy.

The council consists of students who are selected each year through an application interview process. They must be residents of Bartlett and in grades 8- 12 to apply. Applications are available at the beginning of each school year in all Bartlett middle and high schools and can be turned in to your school counselor.

Those selected for the program works with the mayor and four other adult liaisons. They study problems that are facing today’s youth and come up with community service projects that help give back to their city. They also recruit and get other teens involved in this effort. Council members also learn about government and what it takes to run a city.

Written by Reagan Wallgren, special to the Express. Wallgren is the historian for the Bartlett Mayor’s Youth Council.

