Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

2850 Stage Village Cove No. 5
Bartlett, TN. 38134
Fax (901) 529-7687
News: bartlett.editor@journalinc.com
Advertising: vickie.clark@journalinc.com

 Subscribe in a reader


Marines honor their own for 99th birthday

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Bartlett Walter K. Singleton Marine Corps League celebrated a Marine veteran’s 99th birthday with him Monday. The Pipe and Drum Band and rows of Marines in dress blue were there to honor Louis J. Lenti, a Bartlett resident.

Lenti, a former Marine, was a private first class who joined before World War II and took part in three battles, including the Battle of Guadalcanal, the first major offensive and a decisive victory for the Allies in the Pacific theater.

At Monday’s celebration, his fellow Marines played music, recognized his contributions and gave him a certificate and other gifts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Get email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Journal Inc Sites

West 10 Sites

Follow Us

Most Recent Articles

Archives

Bartlett Express - West Tennessee News Black Bird WordPress Theme by InkThemes.com