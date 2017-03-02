Marines honor their own for 99th birthday

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Bartlett Walter K. Singleton Marine Corps League celebrated a Marine veteran’s 99th birthday with him Monday. The Pipe and Drum Band and rows of Marines in dress blue were there to honor Louis J. Lenti, a Bartlett resident.

Lenti, a former Marine, was a private first class who joined before World War II and took part in three battles, including the Battle of Guadalcanal, the first major offensive and a decisive victory for the Allies in the Pacific theater.

At Monday’s celebration, his fellow Marines played music, recognized his contributions and gave him a certificate and other gifts.