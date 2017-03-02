Greenprint network continues expansion

A review of Greenprint progress has been profiled in the Greenprint 2016 Annual Report, available online for download. The report summarizes the important advances made on many projects associated with the Mid-South Regional Greenprint Plan.

Highlights include the following facts:

As of Aug. 22, 2016, the Mid-South Greenprint achieved unanimous adoption by all 22 Mid-South jurisdictions.

Completion rate of the 700-mile Greenprint Network has increased from 14 percent to 15 percent because of the grand openings of Big River Crossing, Germantown Greenway and Shelby Farms Greenline extensions.

Download the report at midsouthgreenprint.org/progress/reports. A new interactive Greenprint Map also has been developed and can be accessed online at map.midsouthgreenprint.org.

The third Greenprint Summit was held in the new FedEx Event Center at Shelby Farms Park on Nov. 30. The event was attended by nearly 300 Mid-South residents, and featured presentations from national speakers and many local partner organizations.

For the partners whose updates on their Greenprint-related projects were not included in this report, they may send a brief update on their project’s status to john.michels@midsouthgreenprint.org.

Greenprint background

The Greenprint is a region-wide network of greenspace areas. In November 2011, Shelby County Government was awarded the HUD Sustainable Communities Regional Planning Grant in the amount of $2,619,999 for the Mid-South Regional Greenprint & Sustainability Plan. The plan is designed to enhance regional livability and sustainability by establishing a unified vision for the Greenprint, which addresses long-term housing and land use, resource conservation, environmental protection, accessibility, community health and wellness, transportation alternatives, economic development, neighborhood engagement, and social equity in the Greater Memphis Area.